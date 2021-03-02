Oil and gas sector: German, Azerbaijani companies discuss opportunities in over 70 virtual B2B meetings (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 2

Trend:

The German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) on 24-25 February 2021, held B2B Meetings with a number of German companies within the framework of the first online delegation trip organised with the support of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) and in close cooperation with COMMIT Project Partners GmbH and VDMA.

As the next step for the dynamic development of economic relations between Germany and Azerbaijan, the delegation of German business representatives participated in the digital business trip on the subject of "Process engineering with a focus on the oil and gas industry".

German ABICOR BINZEL Schweißtechnik Dresden GmbH & Co. KG, HIMA Paul Hildebrandt GmbH, Industrial Analytics IA GmbH, MEDENUS Gas-Druckregeltechnik GmbH, Leser GmbH, Lumics GmbH & Co. KG, PT Plastic Technologie GmbH, and WILHELM LAYHER GmbH & Co. KG companies actively participated in the discussions with the representatives of Azerbaijani businesses to identify current opportunities for cooperation.

German and Azerbaijani businesses engaged in the delegation trip are active in the oil and gas industry, mainly in the fields of welding and cutting technology, gas pressure regulators, safety valves and systems, plastic and aluminum components, scaffolding systems, LED luminaires for all industrial applications and safety-related automation solutions.

The four-day long business trip started with virtual meetings of German businesses operating in the mentioned fields with high-level representatives of the Azerbaijani government, agencies, public institutions as well as the Directors/CEOs of leading local private entities.

The participants of the delegation had an opportunity to present their products and services while meeting relevant officials from the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, SOCAR, BP, and other business representatives from Azerbaijani state institutions and private companies.

Following this, more than 70 B2B meetings were held among the 30 companies involved in the business initiation trip.