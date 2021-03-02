F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 to be hosted without spectators
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2
Trend:
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 will be held without spectators and concert programs, Trend reports via the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.
To remind, the concert programs within the Azerbaijan Grand Prix of the past years, were held with the participation of world famous performers.
The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 will take place on June 6, 2021.
Latest
Oil and gas sector: German, Azerbaijani companies discuss opportunities in over 70 virtual B2B meetings (PHOTO)
Assessment of cultural heritage of Azerbaijan's Karabakh must be objective - French MP tells lagazetteaz.fr
Antigua and Barbuda thanks PM Modi for demonstrating 'act of benevolence' by distributing COVID-19 vaccines
Iran interested in rapid revival of liberated territories of Azerbaijan – Iranian Ambassador (INTERVIEW)