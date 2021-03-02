F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 to be hosted without spectators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

Trend:

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 will be held without spectators and concert programs, Trend reports via the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

To remind, the concert programs within the Azerbaijan Grand Prix of the past years, were held with the participation of world famous performers.

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 will take place on June 6, 2021.