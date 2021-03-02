F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held until 2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held until 2024, a source in Baku City Circuit operating company said during the company meeting, Trend reports.

According to the source, earlier, the contract for the Formula 1 races was extended for three years, and envisioned their organization until 2023.

However, since they weren’t held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the decision was made to extend this period until 2024.

This year Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to take place in Baku on June 6.