TV, radio channels to be non-accredited for 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.2
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
TV and radio channels won’t be accredited for the 2021 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, a source in the Baku City Circuit operating company during the workshop, Trend reports on Mar.2.
According to the source, the reason for non-accreditation is the COVID-9 pandemic. Only Azerbaijan’s Idman TV channel will be entitled to broadcast the racing because it has a long-term contract with Formula 1.
This year Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix is scheduled to take place in Baku on June 6.
