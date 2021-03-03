Silk Way Technics company has been keeping aircraft flying safely for 15 years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 3

Trend:

Silk Way Technics, a member of the Silk Way Group, specialized in providing a wide range of services for the maintenance and repair of numerous aircraft types, celebrates its 15th anniversary.

Founded in 2006, the company initially focused on providing maintenance services for CIS-manufactured aircraft before expanding its client base to include international airlines operating flights to Azerbaijan.

Thus, in 2010, with European Aviation Safety Agency certification came the opportunity to service Boeing, Airbus, Embraer, ATR and Gulfstream aircraft. Since then, the company has been recognized as a global aircraft maintenance organization by the aviation authorities of the United States, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, amongst others.

Today, Silk Way Technics’ customer base includes not only leading domestic carriers Silk Way West Airlines, Silk Way Airlines and Azerbaijan Airlines, but also airlines from the CIS countries, Europe and the Middle East, including Aeroflot, Etihad, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait Airways, Qatar Airways, Sibir, Ural Airways and others.

Silk Way Technics’ staff consists of professionals with a world-class level of expertise backed by internationally recognized qualifications.

The Silk Way Technics hangar complex covering 26 000 m² at Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport is the largest in the Caspian and Central Asian region, and is equipped to carry out maintenance of several aircraft simultaneously.

‘The acquisition of valuable long-term experience, as well as the continuous modernization of our technical base and technological infrastructure are our most important achievements. Thanks to this, Silk Way Technics provides comprehensive services for Azerbaijani carriers as well as other leading global airlines. We are not resting on our laurels, however, and are constantly improving our capacity to provide maintenance for the latest-generation aircraft’, said Silk Way Technics Director General Emin Safarov.

Silk Way Group, founded in July 2006, is a dynamically developing group of companies that occupies a leading position in the Azerbaijani economy.

The group was reorganized into three companies in 2019 – Silk Way Airlines, Silk Way West Airlines and Silk Way Technics, providing air cargo transportation and aircraft maintenance services.