Azerbaijan's working group holds meeting on environmental issues in liberated territories

Azerbaijan's Working Group on Environmental Issues at the Inter-Management Center under the Coordination Headquarters created for centralized addressing of issues in the country's liberated (from Armenian occupation during the 44-day war from late Sept. through early Nov.2020) territories, held meeting, Trend reports on Mar.11.

The working group, consisting of relevant government agencies' representatives, is involved in addressing issues on a preliminary assessment of damage inflicted by Armenian occupation to the environment and natural resources of the liberated territories, restoration of their biodiversity, water management, and ecological monitoring.

Besides, the issues to be addressed by the group include the restoration of the hydro-meteorological network, monitoring of existing mineral resources and revaluation of resources, a compilation of thematic and topographic maps, restoration of degraded lands, planning of appropriate resources for agricultural land, and food security in the liberated territories.

The relevant structures have started to implement the action plan of the working group. So, in order to assess the environmental situation in Azerbaijani districts liberated from the Armenian occupation, comprehensive monitoring, and control related to Azerbaijan’s trans-boundary rivers, including the Zangilan district bordering with Iran, is carried out.

In the district’s Basitchay (name of the river) State Nature Reserve, with the participation of specialists from the Azerbaijani National Academy of Sciences, monitoring is being carried out to plan the assessment and restoration works.

For the aim to study the radiological and radioecological situation in the liberated territories, a plan-program has been developed in cooperation with the relevant state institutions.