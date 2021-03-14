Azerbaijan discloses number of people vaccinated against coronavirus
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14
Trend:
Some 5,942 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on March 13, Trend reports on March 14 with reference to the www.koronavirusinfo.az .
So far, some 453,586 people were vaccinated across the country. Vaccination continues successfully in all districts of the country.
