New strain of coronavirus detected in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18
Trend:
A new strain of coronavirus ('British' strain) has been detected in Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) of Azerbaijan.
