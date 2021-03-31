Baku City Circuit preparing to set up security blocks for 2021 F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.31
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The Baku City Circuit operating company, organizer of the next Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held on June 4-6, 2021, will carry out construction and installation work at night on the capital’s streets where the race track will pass, a source in the company told Trend on Mar.31.
As earlier reported, from March 31, security barriers - concrete blocks will be installed at the intersection of Pushkin and Khagani streets and in the direction of Bulbul Avenue in Baku.
It's planned that this work will be carried out from 22:00 to 06:00 (GMT+4).
“Taking into account the above, we’re asking drivers not to park their cars at night on Khagani Street,” the source said.
Latest
Azerbaijan discloses cargo transportation volume for air transportation through "single window" system
India, Bangladesh want stability, love and peace instead of instability, terror and unrest in world: PM Modi
Absence of minefield maps makes it difficult to find mines in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Trend TV reports