Baku City Circuit preparing to set up security blocks for 2021 F-1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Society 31 March 2021 16:49 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Baku City Circuit operating company, organizer of the next Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held on June 4-6, 2021, will carry out construction and installation work at night on the capital’s streets where the race track will pass, a source in the company told Trend on Mar.31.

As earlier reported, from March 31, security barriers - concrete blocks will be installed at the intersection of Pushkin and Khagani streets and in the direction of Bulbul Avenue in Baku.

It's planned that this work will be carried out from 22:00 to 06:00 (GMT+4).

“Taking into account the above, we’re asking drivers not to park their cars at night on Khagani Street,” the source said.

