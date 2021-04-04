Azerbaijan confirms 2,021 more COVID-19 cases, 776 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 4

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,021 new COVID-19 cases, 776 patients have recovered and 29 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 4 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 270,735 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 241,646 of them have recovered, and 3,677 people have died. Currently, 25,412 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,210 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,928,955 tests have been conducted so far.