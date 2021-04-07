Baku's Bibiheybat settlement may be turned into tourist zone - Trend TV reports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 7

By Jeyhun Alakbarov – Trend:

Bibiheybat settlement located in Azerbaijan’s Baku city may be turned into a tourist zone in the future, Trend TV reports.

The reconstruction work carried out in the settlement since 2020 has completely changed its appearance.

Besides, in Bibiheybat, the road surface, the facades of houses have been updated, communication lines have been renewed and many other improvements have been carried out.

Improvement and reconstruction works are also carried out in other settlements of Baku - Balakhani, Amirjan, Ramana, etc.