Nar’s ‘TƏHSİL+’ makes online education more convenient!

Students, schoolchildren and teachers who are involved in online education might benefit from ‘TƏHSİL+’, a cost-efficient data pack presented by Nar. Thus, comprising Microsoft Teams and Zoom platforms, this pack makes online education available anywhere. Subscribers can use both the application and the web browser without any speed limit.

It is worth noting that, the pack offers the customers 50GB without speed limit for only 10 AZN. The subscribers can activate ‘TƏHSİL+’ via dialing * 777 # 21 # or sending ‘T +’ to 777 in order to benefit from this advantageous internet pack. Remarkably, the pack might be shared via the hotspot function. Detailed information about ‘ TƏHSİL+’ can be found at https://www.nar.az/en/tehsil-plus/.

‘Azerfon’ LLC (Nar trademark) started its operations on March 21, 2007, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. Being the first operator in the country to introduce the 3G technology, Nar provides the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With a large network of over 8700 base stations, Nar provides more than 2.3 million subscribers with the highest quality services.