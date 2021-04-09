Azerbaijan confirms 2,206 more COVID-19 cases, 1,578 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 2,206 new COVID-19 cases, 1,578 patients have recovered and 35 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 9 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 281,387 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 247,459 of them have recovered, and 3,846 people have died. Currently, 30,082 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 12,692 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,990,285 tests have been conducted so far.