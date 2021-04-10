Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnasts 2-nd in online tournament organized by Finnish Gymnastics Federation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10
Trend:
Members of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team, at the invitation of the Finnish Gymnastics Federation, took part in the online tournament on 9 April, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.
Azerbaijan was represented at the online tournament by a team in group exercises consisting of Zeynab Gummatova, Maryam Safarova, Daria Sorokina, Lyaman Alimuradova and Elizaveta Luzan, and in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Narmin Samedova.
The team in the group exercises won the silver medal in the program with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.
Latest
Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament meets with president of 75th session of UN General Assembly (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan actively participates in implementation of int’l projects within BTK and North-South corridors
Russia always ready for settlement option supported by sides of Karabakh conflict - Foreign Ministry
President of VimpelCom points out necessity to observe balance between security and privacy on Internet