Azerbaijan's rhythmic gymnasts 2-nd in online tournament organized by Finnish Gymnastics Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 10

Trend:

Members of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team, at the invitation of the Finnish Gymnastics Federation, took part in the online tournament on 9 April, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Azerbaijan was represented at the online tournament by a team in group exercises consisting of Zeynab Gummatova, Maryam Safarova, Daria Sorokina, Lyaman Alimuradova and Elizaveta Luzan, and in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Narmin Samedova.

The team in the group exercises won the silver medal in the program with three hoops and two pairs of clubs.