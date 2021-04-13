Armenia committed ecological terror during occupation of Azerbaijani lands - Ecology ministry

Jabrayil, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Samir Ali – Trend:

During the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands, the Armenians committed ecological terror there, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev told reporters, Trend reports on April 13.

“Jabrayil district, as well as other Azerbaijani territories, have been subjected to the environmental terror for many years,” Aliyev added.

"There was a mulberry garden, laid out on a 12-hectare-area, at the entrance to the Jabrayil district,” the deputy minister said. “It was created in 1970 for the development of sericulture. Before the occupation, 20 tons of silkworm cocoons were produced in the Jabrayil district per year. The Armenians destroyed this garden and burned it. Before the occupation, 70 tons of silkworm cocoons were produced in the Gubadli district, 98 tons of silkworm cocoons - in the Zangilan district, 240 tons of silkworm cocoons - in the Jabrayil district per year.”

“It is necessary to inform the world community about this environmental terror,” the deputy minister said.