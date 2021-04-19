Azerbaijan gives update on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.19

Trend:

Some 19 people were vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan on Apr.19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 16 citizens, and the second one to 3 citizens per day.

In total, up until now, 1,337,380 citizens have been vaccinated, of whom the first dose of the vaccine was received by 889,232 people, and the second - by 448,148 people.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.