Baku Higher Oil School wins Regional Petrobowl Competition

The team “SPE BHOS” of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has won the regional round of the International Competition Petrobowl organized by the International Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

In total, 22 teams took part in the competition, which covered the Caspian and Russian regions.

Along with the team of Baku Higher Oil School, the teams of Azerbaijan State Oil & Industry University and Khazar University took part in the regional competition.

The team “SPE BHOS”, which won the first place, consisted of students of the Petroleum Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School: Togrul Tahirov, Kanan Mammadov, Rahima Abbasova, Elnur Askerov and Khalid Orudzhev.

Thus, the BHOS team has made it to the final of the Petrobowl competition to be held this year in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) within the framework of the SPE Annual Technical Conference and Exhibition.

Note that the International Competition Petrobowl is one of the programs implemented by the International Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) to develop students. Students participate in this competition in a team format. Petrobowl consists of several stages, at each of which participating teams answer technical and non-technical questions.

The competition, which has been held since 2002, is notable for its scale and popularity. In 2015, PetroBowl was held in six regions and received international status.

The PetroBowl Championship is held annually in different countries at the international level, with eight teams from eight regions. The Regional Championship PetroBowl is held to determine which teams from regions will participate in the International Competition Petrobowl.