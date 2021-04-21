Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Apr. 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.21

Trend:

Some 14,680 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Apr.21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 9,459 citizens, and the second one to 5,221 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,366,890 citizens have been vaccinated, 908,672 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 458,218 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.