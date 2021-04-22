Installation of info boards on roads leading to Azerbaijan's liberated lands continues (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22
By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:
The process of installing information boards indicating the direction and distance on highways and roads of republican significance to the territories of Azerbaijan, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, continues, Trend reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.
According to the state agency, 26 such information boards have already been replaced and 20 new ones have been installed.
In the near future, it is planned to replace 15 more and install 10 new similar signs, the agency noted.
Latest
Azerbaijan clears Sugovushan, Talyshkend from mines for construction of power transmission lines (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony of laying foundation of Mud Volcanoes Tourism Complex (PHOTO)
Armenia planted plastic mines in liberated Sugovushan village - Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (VIDEO)
CCMB scientists to culture double mutant, other variants to check if antibodies can neutralise virus
IAF pressed into action for Covid management: Oxygen, equipment, medical personnel airlifted to Delhi