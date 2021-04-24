Azerbaijan confirms 1,676 more COVID-19 cases, 2,168 recoveries

Society 24 April 2021 16:44 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 1,676 new COVID-19 cases, 2,168 patients have recovered and 35 patients have died, Trend reports on Apr. 24 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 311,465 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 276,934 of them have recovered, and 4,342 people have died. Currently, 30,189 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 13,070 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,178,044 tests have been conducted so far.

