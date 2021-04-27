China names volume of COVID-19 vaccines donated to Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:57

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Trend:

China donated 150,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On April 27, the respective act was signed by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.

Deputy Health Minister Viktor Gasimov, Head of the State Protocol Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Ramil Rzayev and Ambassador of China to Azerbaijan Guo Min made speeches at the event.

Gasimov expressed gratitude to the Chinese side for the vaccine delivery to Azerbaijan.

He noted that China is a reliable partner of Azerbaijan, and the bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19 will continue.

In turn, the ambassador stressed that the two countries support each other in the fight against COVID-19 and make an important contribution to promoting international cooperation in the fight against the pandemic.

According to her, China is ready to deepen friendly and partner relations with Azerbaijan.

Rzayev thanked the Chinese government for donation of 150,000 doses of the vaccine to the country, adding that a high-level political dialogue based on trust and mutual understanding will continue between the two countries.