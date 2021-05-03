Number of species to be included in Red List of Threatened Species growing in Azerbaijan - Deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Unfortunately, it is necessary to admit that the number of species that should be included in the Red List of Threatened Species is growing in Azerbaijan today, Trend reports on May 3 referring to Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov.

“Some 108 species of fauna and 140 species of flora were included in the first edition of the Red List of Threatened Species of Azerbaijan,” Karimov added. “Those figures rose to 223 and 300 in the second edition, respectively.”

“Perhaps, these indicators will increase again in the third edition of the Red List of Threatened Species,” the deputy minister said. “The species become rare and in some cases disappear as a result of climatic changes and anthropogenic impact.”

“As for Azerbaijan, the number of some species has reached a critical level as a result of climatic changes and anthropogenic impact,” Karimov said. “There are several species that are excluded from the Red List of Threatened Species and included in the special lists."

The deputy minister added that the assessment will be carried out in accordance with the international criteria in the new edition of the Red List of Threatened Species of Azerbaijan.