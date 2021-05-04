Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for May 4

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

Trend:

Some 19,286 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 4, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 4,702 citizens, and the second one to 14,584 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,536,328 citizens have been vaccinated, 980,005 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 556,323 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.