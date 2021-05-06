Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency eyes to purchase new mine clearance equipment

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

Trend:

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan plans to purchase new equipment for mechanical demining, an employee of the agency Musa Mammadov told Trend.

According to Mammadov, the agency currently has six mechanical demining machines at its disposal.

"Moreover, service dogs are used in the de-mining process. The agency has 30 such dogs. At present, we carry out activities in three ways. These are manual de-mining, the use of mine detection dogs, and mechanical systems," the employee said.

Mammadov said that the specified equipment can be purchased in Turkey or other countries with which cooperation in this direction was previously established.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan from Nov. 2020 started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.