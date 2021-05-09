Azerbaijani team grabs bronze in exercise with 5 balls at Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Azerbaijani team won a bronze medal in the exercise with five balls at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The Bulgarian team grabbed gold in the exercises with five balls (45.600 points), while the Italian team (44.550 points) grabbed silver.

The final competitions as part of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup are underway at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 9.

Six sets of medals will be given (four for individual exercises and two for group performance) on the final day of the competitions.

On this day, the winners will be determined according to the individual program in the exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as in group performance of teams in the exercises with five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs.

Azerbaijan is being represented today by Zohra Aghamirova in the exercise with a ribbon and by the team in group exercises, which is performing in two finals. The Azerbaijani team includes Lyaman Alimuradova, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan, Maryam Safarova and Darya Sorokina.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, which is being held in the capital of Azerbaijan on May 7-9, has a qualifying character for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Nearly 170 gymnasts from 35 countries of the world are taking part in the World Cup in Baku.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in the country, given the sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.