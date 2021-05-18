Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on May 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

Trend:

Some 35,914 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on May 18, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 10,727 citizens, and the second one to 25,187 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 1,834,657 citizens have been vaccinated, 1,042,781 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 791,876 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan has been launched on January 18, 2021.