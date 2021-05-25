Modern Educational Complex named in Honour of Heydar Aliyev announces special discount (VIDEO)

Special Anniversary Discount!

The Modern Educational Complex named in Honour of Heydar Aliyev is announcing a special discount on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary. The 20 new students enrolling first for English -Azerbaijani (model A) stream will receive a 20 % discount for yearly tuition fee. The Discount will be valid for 4 year. Hurry up to enroll.

Founded in 2001, The Modern Educational Complex named in Honour of Heydar Aliyev is one of the first private schools in Azerbaijan. In the Complex Azerbaijan, English and Russian Streams are available. Education is based on EYFS in the kindergarten, EYFS, national curriculum and Cambridge in the preschool groups, national curriculum and Cambridge in primary and secondary schools. The registration process is now on for the abovementioned streams. Lessons are carried out by local and international professionals.

The facilities of the Complex include a fully-equipped modern library, laboratories, ICT rooms, STEAM room, gym, stadium, tennis court, swimming pool, art room, canteen and club rooms.

Phone: +994552028401

Registration: https://www.mtk.edu.az/az20/

Address: 151 Samad Vurgun

Web page: www.mtk.edu.az

Email: [email protected]