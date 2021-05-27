Very happy to perform at World Championships in Baku - Azerbaijani athlete

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

It is a great happiness to perform at the World Championships in the native hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijani athlete, participant in the 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships Nurjan Jabbarli told Trend on May 27.

"Of course, I feel great responsibility because I perform in my native country,” the gymnast said. “It is great happiness that the World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena. Having an idea about numerous fans of this kind of sports in Azerbaijan, I really want to perform well and please them. Despite there are no spectators, we feel their support.”

Jabbarli added that this competition is her first world championships.

"There was no excitement during the performance,” the athlete said. “I participate in two categories, namely, in the individual program and in the Aero dance program at the World Championships. Probably, if we compare, it is easier for me to perform in the Aero Dance program."

The 16th FIG Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships is one of the large-scale competitions being held by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time is being held on May 27 and will last till May 29. Some 171 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

At the Championships which will last three days, gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in maximum of three categories. At the Championships, there are qualifications and finals in each category.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.