Finalists among mixed pairs at World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships in Baku announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The finalists among mixed pairs were named during the second day of the 16th World Aerobic Gymnastics Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on May 28 referring to the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

The athletes from Italy Michela Castoldi and Davide Donati (22.250 points); Russian gymnasts Tatyana Konakova and Grigorii Shikhaleev (22.000 points); gymnasts from Hungary Daniel Bali and Fanni Mazacs (21.950 points); Brazilian gymnasts Lucas Barbosa and Tamires Silva (21,700 points); gymnasts from Bulgaria Antonio Papazov and Ana-Maria Stoilova (21.450 points); Romanian gymnasts David Gavrilovici and Sarmiza-Mihaela Niculescu (21.400 points); gymnasts from Italy - Marcello Patteri and Anna Bullo (21.250 points); athletes from Ukraine Maksym Buben and Anastasiia Isaienko (20.750 points) reached the final.

Azerbaijani athletes Vladimir Dolmatov and Madina Mustafayeva did not reach the final, ranking 12th and scoring 20.650 points.

One of the most large-scale competitions which have been organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation in 2021 is the Aerobic Gymnastics World Championships.

This event hosted by Azerbaijan for the first time will last till May 29. Some 166 athletes from 22 countries are taking part in the event.

The gymnasts are competing in the programs of “Individual Women”, “Individual Men”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups” as well as “Aero Dance” and “Aero Step”.

According to the rules, one participant can only perform in a maximum of three categories.

Azerbaijan is being represented at the competition by Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanym Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Nurjan Jabbarly, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov and Madina Mustafayeva.

The competitions are being held in accordance with the quarantine measures in force in Azerbaijan, taking into account sanitary and epidemiological requirements and without spectators.