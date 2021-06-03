Azerbaijan confirms 128 more COVID-19 cases, 445 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 128 new COVID-19 cases, 445 patients have recovered and three patients have died, Trend reports on June 3 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 334,416 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 325,863 of them have recovered, and 4,929 people have died. Currently, 3,624 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 9,563 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,542,035 tests have been conducted so far.