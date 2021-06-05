Foreign visitors to UEFA EURO 2020 matches in Baku to submit negative COVID test

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

A new requirement has been established in connection with the arrival of citizens of countries, football teams from which will play four matches of the European Football Championship 2020 in Baku, and stateless persons, permanently residing in these countries, in Azerbaijan by air since June 10, Trend reports.

In this regard, the Cabinet of Ministers made an amendment to the decision ‘On extension of special quarantine regime and measures to eliminate some restrictions’.

According to the amendment, the above mentioned citizens and stateless persons will be required to provide a document confirming a negative PCR test for COVID-19 passed no later than 72 hours before departure.

The four matches will be held on June 12, 16, 20 and July 3.