Armenia recognizing of mining Azerbaijan's lands again proves its war crimes - Ombudsman

Armenia recognizing of mining Azerbaijan's territories once again proves its war crimes, Azerbaijan's Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports on June 8.

"Immediately after the last mine explosion which killed three Azerbaijani civilians, including two journalists, and injuring four more civilians, in Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district liberated from Armenian occupation (as a result of the Second Karabakh war from late Sept. to early Nov.2020), Armenian Colonel Koryun Gumashyan admitted in an interview that 17 trucks delivered landmines to Lachin and Kalbajar," she said.

“His confessions once again prove the war crimes committed by the political and military leadership of Armenia,” she added.

Sabina Aliyeva noted that this is a direct confession of the crime, and the perpetrators must be immediately brought to justice.

"As the Azerbaijani ombudsperson, I’ve repeatedly raised this issue before international organizations, calling on them to assist in obtaining maps of the mined territories of Azerbaijan from Armenia, which could save the lives of innocent people,” she further said. “Unfortunately, so far we haven’t received appropriate support from any international organization on this issue. Their silence casts doubt on the effectiveness of international law and creates conditions for the constant violation of human rights.”

According to her, landmines pose a serious threat to everyone who wants to visit the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the occupation.

“Over the past seven months, more than 140 people were blown up by the mines, and 27 civilians were killed. The political and military leadership of Armenia is responsible for these crimes. Human rights should not remain only a topic of speech from high tribune,” Aliyeva emphasized.

“International organizations, claiming to be the guarantors of human rights in the world, should take concrete measures against Armenia to make it hand over minefield maps in order to prevent further losses," concluded the ombudsperson.