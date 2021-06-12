Livestock, beekeeping farms moving to pastures of Azerbaijan's liberated Kalbajar (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12

The transfer of livestock and beekeeping farms to the pastures of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district (previously liberated from Armenian occupation) has begun, Trend reports citing the Working Group on Economic Issues under the Coordination Headquarters, created for the centralized solution of issues in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The relocation of these farms is being carried out as part of a pilot project.

By the end of 2021, it is planned to transfer six sheep farms (more than 10,000 heads of cattle) to the pastures of Kalbajar.

The transfer of five farms belonging to Kalbajar farmers, as well as sheep breeding farms of Azeragrar State Production and Processing Union LLC under the Ministry of Agriculture, to predetermined locations has already been completed.

Prior to the implementation of the pilot project, the risks of transferring farms to pastures were assessed, together with local executive bodies, an inspection of the territories was carried out to ensure the safety of flocks and bee hives, as well as farmers.

After identifying the risks, the farmers were informed of the coordinates of the places where the farms would be located.

Farm workers who agreed to move to pastures in Kalbajar were trained at the Gougol District Training Center of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and they were explained the rules of conduct in the place of deployment.

The transfer of farms to pastures was carried out under collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and with the direct participation of local police units.

The departments for control over land use and organization and monitoring of livestock breeding of the Ministry of Agriculture will conduct regular monitoring of the activities of the transferred farms, compliance with the rules by citizens in places of deployment and risk assessment.

The pilot project is aimed at assessing the possibilities of using pastures in the liberated territories, in particular, in the Kalbajar district, identifying risks, and ensuring, in accordance with this, the transfer of an even larger number of farms to Kalbajar pastures in subsequent years.