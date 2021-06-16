Recent appointments in bp Azerbaijan leadership

bp, as Azerbaijan’s long-term and reliable partner, has a track record of operating safely, efficiently and in an environmentally sound way. In delivering its world-class projects in the Caspian, bp remains committed to enhancing nationalization of staff and development of workforce involved in its operations in the region.

This also includes development of national senior level leaders who can replace expatriate employees in the company’s regional leadership.

We are pleased to advise that two more national employees have recently been appointed to vice president positions joining bp’s regional leadership team.

Elnara Mammadova - vice president people and culture (former human resources) for the Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey (AGT) region and Russia.

In this role Elnara has replaced Narmina Nabiyeva who has moved to bp’s London offices as senior vice president ‎enablers, strategy ‎& sustainability, regions, cities ‎& solutions.

Elnara brings over 20 years of professional industry, human resources and people management experience to the role. She has held a number of leadership positions in the human resources, specialist and business partnering teams and most recently served as human resources manager for the global operations organization in AGT.

Elnara holds bachelor’s degree from the Nottingham Trent University and master’s degree from the Azerbaijan University of Languages. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD).

Ayten Agalarova has been appointed vice president, Georgia.

In this role Ayten is bp’s senior representative in Georgia supporting the implementation of bp’s strategy, government relations and external affairs on behalf of bp businesses in the country.

Ayten has replaced Ann Davies who was appointed chief operating officer at Lightsource bp.

Ayten has 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. In her 15 years at bp, she has held a variety of financial, commercial, supply chain and leadership roles supporting the global operations, wells and projects organizations. Prior to this appointment, Ayten was head of the executive office of AGT regional president.

Ayten holds degrees in petroleum engineering and petroleum law and MBA from the Warwick Business School.

In addition, as a result of the structural changes recently taking place in the company, some other national vice presidents now hold much bigger roles responsible for several regions, while some others have been assigned expanded roles and accountabilities within the region.

Elkhan Mammadov has been appointed vice president production for the AGT region and is now responsible for both offshore and midstream assets. Elkhan has a wealth of experience working on onshore sites and offshore installations in the Caspian and the North Sea. Prior to this expanded role, he had held several leadership positions in the global operations organization.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli has been appointed vice president communications and advocacy for the Middle East and Caspian regions. Prior to this expanded role, Bakhtiyar was responsible for communications and external affairs in AGT. Bakhtiyar has held a number of leadership roles ‎across communications and external affairs, tax and customs, ethics ‎and compliance as well as business services.

Zaur Pashayev has been appointed vice president safety and operational risk assurance for the AGT and Asia-Pacific regions. Zaur has a deep leadership and operational experience both onshore and offshore. Prior to this role, Zaur was vice president midstream and was accountable for safe, reliable and efficient operation of the AGT midstream organization.

We would also like to advise about some other recent changes in bp’s AGT regional leadership team.

Tumkan Isiltan has been appointed vice president, Turkey, replacing Joe Murphy. Tumkan has held various roles in finance, commercial and performance teams in Turkey and overseas. In his new role, Tumkan is responsible for managing bp’s reputation and relationships with the government and key stakeholders as well as maintaining safe, reliable and compliant operations on all bp assets in Turkey.

Jim O’Leary has been appointed vice president wells, AGT replacing Mike Zanghi.

Jim has held various drilling and completions roles both onshore and offshore in bp globally. His most recent role was vice president wells, Africa & Middle East.

Cathal Kelly has been appointed vice president projects, AGT, Russia, Egypt and Oman replacing Ewan Drummond. Cathal has held several leadership roles in the subsea and projects functions and has a huge expertise in creating diverse world-class project organizations with improved processes to deliver value and drive the forward agenda of a sustainable low carbon integrated energy company.

Roshni Moosai has been approinted vice president, subsurface, AGT and Russia, replacing Brant Hasebe. Roshni has held several leadership roles in reservoir development function at bp. She has a huge expertise in reservoir management including existing field programme development, life-of-field depletion planning, reservoir uncertainty and mitigation generation, opportunity progression as well as resource and reserve estimation.

Katerina Papalexandri has been appointed vice president gas and low carbon energy growth, Caspian gas growth. Katerina has held several technical and commercial roles in the company and has worked on various gas commercial issues, including gas sales and transportation negotiations, and strategy development since the early 2000’s.

Yvonne McAllister has been appointed managing counsel, AGT replacing Carolyn Gilbert. Yvonne has held various leadership roles in the legal department and in her new role is responsible for the provision of business-focused legal advice to the AGT region.

For more information about bp’s business leadership team in the AGT region, please visit https://www.bp.com/en_az/azerbaijan/home/who-we-are/bp-in-azerbaijan/our-management.html