Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers adopts resolution on public transport
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29
Trend:
The Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution on public transport during the special quarantine regime, Trend reports citing the Cabinet of Ministers.
The work of public transport and the Baku Metro will be suspended:
from 00:00 (GMT+4) on July 4 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on July 5,
from 00:00 (GMT+4) on July 10 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on July 12,
from 00:00 (GMT+4) on July 17 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on July 19,
from 00:00 (GMT+4) on July 24 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on July 26,
from 00:00 (GMT+4) on July 31 through 06:00 (GMT+4) on August 1
Public transport and the metro will operate on July 3 (on Saturday) in connection with the quarter-finals of the UEFA European Championship (UEFA EURO 2020).
