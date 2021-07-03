Baku to host Denmark-Czech Republic match as part of EURO 2020 today

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Trend:

Baku will host the fourth match in the framework of UEFA EURO 2020 football on July 3, hosting Denmark going up against the Czech Republic, Trend reports.

The match will start at 20:00 (GMT+4) at the Baku Olympic Stadium, as part of the EURO 2020 games hosted by Baku.

EURO 2020 is being held from June 11 to July 11 in 11 European cities. Three Group A games were held in Baku within EURO 2020.

The European Football Championship was supposed to be held last year but was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.