EURO 2020: Fans arrive at Baku Olympic Stadium (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Society 3 July 2021 19:33 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

Baku will host the fourth match in the framework of UEFA EURO 2020 football on July 3, hosting Denmark going up against the Czech Republic, Trend reports.

The match will start at 20:00 (GMT+4) at the Baku Olympic Stadium, as part of the EURO 2020 games hosted by Baku.

Fans have already arrived at the Baku Olympic Stadium and are awaiting the start of the match.

When arriving at the stadium many of the fans noted that Baku is a very beautiful city.

"I love Baku. I am happy to be here," one of the Denmark's fans said.

"Baku is great. Great food, great people.Thanks for hosting us," another fan said.

Trend shows photos of the fans:

