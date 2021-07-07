Azerbaijan confirms 127 more COVID-19 cases, 54 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 127 new COVID-19 cases, 54 patients have recovered and one patient has died, Trend reports on July 7 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 336,684 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,567 of them have recovered, and 4,979 people have died. Currently, 1,138 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 10,025 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,813,017 tests have been conducted so far.