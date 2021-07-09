New issue of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues Journal released

The new issue of ADA University’s Baku Dialogues – Policy Perspectives on the Silk Road Region, the flagship English-language quarterly policy journal has been released.

The summer edition includes original articles authored by local and international experts.

The volume is articulated in 4 sections. The first section starts with a unique article, titled ‘Azeri’ vs. ‘Azerbaijani’ by Jala Garibova, Vice-Rector for International Relations and Professor of General Linguistics at the Azerbaijan University of Languages.

The second section covers a collection of articles categorized under the headings ''New Caucasus Emerging''.

This section publishes diverse analyses by Steven J. Klein, adjunct instructor at Tel Aviv University, Gulshan Pashayeva, Board Member of the Baku-based Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center). Additionally, in this section readers will find an opportunity to read two more rigorously crafted articles by F. Murat Özkaleli, Assistant Professor of International Affairs at ADA University and Mamuka Tsereteli, Senior Fellow at the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute & Silk Road Studies Program Joint Center.

The third section, entitled "Geopolitics Along the Silk Road" collects a range of articles by Aurélie Bros, former Lecturer on Government and Senior Fellow at Harvard University. This section also provides a platform for experts and scholars from Pakistan to share their valuable research outcomes.

The thematic section "Profile in Leadership" covers Chairman of the Central Asia Caucasus Institute & Silk Road Studies Program S. Frederick Starr's article devoted to the 80th birth anniversary of the founding rector of ADA University, ambassador Hafiz Pashayev.

Baku Dialogues team thanks to all authors for their cooperation and wishes a pleasant reading.

The new issue is available at https://bakudialogues.ada.edu.az