BHOS graduate hits record in Azerbaijan

Graduate of the Chemical Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Zakir Agayev has been admitted to 14 world-famous universities.

Zakir Agayev was enrolled in 13 of the 15 universities in the United States, to which he had applied.

7 of these universities offered a full scholarship to the BHOS graduate. 4 of the universities that offered scholarships admitted Zakir Agayev to the doctoral program, which is quite a high indicator for a bachelor's degree graduate.

Zakir Agayev passed the preliminary entrance exams to several other universities, but refused to participate in the final stages of the exams because of achieving such high results.

The BHOS graduate chose the University of Connecticut in the USA.

It should be noted that in 2016, Zakir Agayev scored 650 points in the entrance exams organized by the State Examination Center, and was admitted to the Chemical Engineering Department of BHOS on the basis of a state order. He graduated from the university with an Overall Average Success Rate of 91.09.