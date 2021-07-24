Azerbaijani gymnast performs in vault and parallel bars exercises at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24
By Jani Babayeva - Trend:
The qualifying competitions in artistic gymnastics, in which Azerbaijan is represented by Ivan Tikhonov, are being held today as part of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Trend reports on July 24.
The Azerbaijani gymnast already demonstrated a vault exercise, for which he received 13.600 points and parallel bars exercise - 12.766 points.
The men's artistic gymnastics competition at the 2020 Summer Olympics is being held from July 24 through August 3.
The participants are competing for medals in individual and team all-around competitions, as well as in individual disciplines - in floor exercises, vault, pommel horse exercises, rings, parallel bars and crossbar exercises.
