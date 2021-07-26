Rules of quarantine regime still valid in Azerbaijan – Assistant of president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

The rules of the quarantine regime are still valid in Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov said, Trend reports.

“I urge everyone to follow them,” Movsumov added. “It is very important for these rules to be observed by everyone.”

"The quarantine regime has been weakened, but the rules remain in force,” the head of the department said. “That is, the requirements for observing social distance, hygiene rules, and the use of masks in enclosed facilities remain in force."