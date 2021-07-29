Six BHOS graduates receive scholarships from German government

Six graduates of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) have become winners of the German DAAD scholarship program.

About 400 Azerbaijanis applied for the highly competitive scholarship program. 26 of them won the scholarship program. 6 of these winners are BHOS graduates.

Baku Higher Oil School is proud of its graduates who have enrolled in master’s programs in various engineering specialties!

Below is a list of names of these graduates: