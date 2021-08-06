Zohra Agamirova presents exercise with ball as part of Tokyo 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 6

Trend:

Qualifying competitions in rhythmic gymnastics in individual all-around, in which Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova, are being held today within the framework of the Summer Olympic Games 2020 in Tokyo, Trend reports on Friday.

According to the results of the qualification, ten gymnasts who showed the best result will get to the final of the individual all-around.

Zohra Agamirova began her performance in qualifying with a composition with a ball. She received 23.400 points for the exercise.

Agamirova participates in the Olympic Games for the first time. She won a license for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo at the 2019 World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships organized in Azerbaijan.