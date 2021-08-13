Next rivals of Azerbaijani 'Garabagh' and 'Neftchi' clubs determined - UEFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

The rivals of the Azerbaijani ‘Neftchi’ and ‘Garabagh’ football clubs have been determined within the framework of the next stage of the UEFA Conference League, Trend reports.

‘Garabagh’ will play in the playoffs with the Scottish ‘Aberdeen’. The first match will take place on 19 August in Baku, the return match on August 26 in Scotland.

The rival of ‘Neftchi’ in the playoffs will be the Israeli ‘Maccabi-Haifa’ team. The first match will take place on August 19 in Baku, and the return match - on August 26 in Israel.