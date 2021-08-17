Heads of NGOs functioning in Azerbaijan visiting liberated Aghdam (PHOTO)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Aug.17
Trend:
The heads of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) functioning in Azerbaijan are visiting Aghdam city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war], Trend's Karabakh bureau reported on Aug.17.
The visitors are accompanied by Vusal Guliyev, the representative of the Presidential Administration, deputy chairman of the Agency for State Support of NGOs.
The heads of NGOs are given information about the destructions in Aghdam, which appeared during the Armenian occupation [since 1993 to 2020].
