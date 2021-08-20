Azerbaijan to develop new measures to fight COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The Research Institute of Veterinary Medicine of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture and the Research Institute of Medical Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan have jointly launched masterclasses on the ‘Cell culture and cryopreservation’ topic, the Ministry of Agriculture told Trend.

“Theoretical and practical masterclasses are being held within the program. The theoretical part of the program is conducted by Professor Adil Allahverdiyev. In the practical part of the master class, together with local experts, a researcher of the Laboratory of Cell Culture and Tissue Engineering of the Turkish University, Sahar Dinperver, invited to Azerbaijan with the support of the World Health Organization (WHO), also takes part,” the ministry said.

The main goal of the program is to develop new measures to combat infectious diseases, including COVID-19, and conduct research in the field of diagnostics, chemotherapy and vaccine development.

