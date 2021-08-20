Growth in COVID-19 infection cases in Azerbaijan is due to Delta variant - TABIB (UPDATE)
Details added: the first version posted on 12:28
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20
Trend:
Growth in COVID-19 infection cases in Azerbaijan is due to the spread of Delta variant, Head of the Department of the Union for Management of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB) Yagut Garayeva said at a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on August 20, Trend reports.
According to Garayeva, it’s not clinically significant which particular variant of coronavirus a person is infected with since the treatment for all variants is the same.
"However, currently the Delta coronavirus variant is spreading in Azerbaijan. This explains the increase in infection," she added.
