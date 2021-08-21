Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.21

Trend:

Some 64,714 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.21, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 50,291 citizens, and the second one to 14,423 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,110,185 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,667,494 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,442,691 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.