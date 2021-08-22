Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for Aug.22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.22

Trend:

Some 60,191 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on Aug.22, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 45,649 citizens, and the second one to 14,542 citizens.

Totally, up until now, 6,170,376 citizens have been vaccinated, 3,713,143 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, and 2,457,233 people - the second.

The COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan was launched on January 18, 2021.